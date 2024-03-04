Truist Financial Corp Sells 38,928 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,928 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.72% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $28,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.20 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

