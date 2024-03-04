Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,020 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $30,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

