Truist Financial Lowers Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $3.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.79.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Olaplex by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

