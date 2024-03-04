TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Price Performance

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.35 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $96.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.