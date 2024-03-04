UBS Group Downgrades Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $181.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.88.

Waste Connections stock opened at $165.40 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $171.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after buying an additional 1,281,418 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,473,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,269 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

