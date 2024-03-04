United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stake Increased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,375,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,891 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $93,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. 161,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $40.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

