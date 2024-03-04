United Services Automobile Association Acquires New Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Grab during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Grab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

