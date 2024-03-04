United Services Automobile Association Buys New Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard purchased 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,133.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at $25,133. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

