United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

