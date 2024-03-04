United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

