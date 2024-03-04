United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $2,287,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $18.50 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

