Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Citigroup

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.48. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,152,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

