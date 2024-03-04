UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.61 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and $1.61 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00007252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00132927 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,199,737 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,213,475.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.75654512 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,172,813.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

