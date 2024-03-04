US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

US Foods stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

