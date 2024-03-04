US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
