USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $205,893.36 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %
USNA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.84. 24,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $69.60.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
