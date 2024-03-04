USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells $205,893.36 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

USNA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.84. 24,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

