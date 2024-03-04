Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

