Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VUG traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.34. 538,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $343.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

