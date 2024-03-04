Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Hits New 12-Month High at $222.84

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.84 and last traded at $222.79, with a volume of 56893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

