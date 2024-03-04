Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $183.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $183.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

