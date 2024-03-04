Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $156.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $156.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

