Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $222.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.60 and its 200 day moving average is $198.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

