Verasity Price Hits $0.0149 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Verasity has a market cap of $153.13 million and $69.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 114.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003798 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

