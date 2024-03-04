Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRNA

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Shares of VRNA opened at $18.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 33.33 and a quick ratio of 33.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 49.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 822,832 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 117.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 572,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.