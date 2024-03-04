Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTNR

Vertex Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,521 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 118,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.