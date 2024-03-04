Vesuvius’ (VSVS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.56) target price on the stock.

VSVS has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.96) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

VSVS stock opened at GBX 474 ($6.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 481.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.05. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.60 ($4.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 498 ($6.32).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is 3,833.33%.

In related news, insider Mark Collis acquired 8,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £39,823.52 ($50,511.82). Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

