Vincent J. Morales Sells 3,400 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.67. 486,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after buying an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $554,685,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 41.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after buying an additional 959,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

