W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5,937.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,432 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,039,000 after purchasing an additional 699,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

