Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.61.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

