WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0809 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. WAX has a market capitalization of $276.62 million and $34.57 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,141,452,071 coins and its circulating supply is 3,417,165,689 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,141,176,811.7909846 with 3,416,890,432.3709497 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08277979 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $38,901,944.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

