WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0400 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $30.59 million and $357,690.21 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00137864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007437 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

