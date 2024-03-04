WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$255.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$255.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.75.

TSE:WSP traded up C$3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$222.28. 79,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. WSP Global has a one year low of C$164.32 and a one year high of C$222.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$196.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$191.23.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

