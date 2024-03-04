Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 235.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,031,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 113,479 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

