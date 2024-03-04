Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Gap Down to $15.49

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $15.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 108,091 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,031,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 113,479 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

