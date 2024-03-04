Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Xerox has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xerox by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

