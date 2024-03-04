Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,551 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 909,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,727 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares in the company, valued at $25,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z opened at $57.10 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -83.97 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

