ZyVersa Therapeutics’ (ZVSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Performance

ZVSA stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $96.95.

Get ZyVersa Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 3.17% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.