11,018 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

UVE remained flat at $19.65 on Tuesday. 106,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,012. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $569.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

