12,255 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after purchasing an additional 709,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,994,000 after purchasing an additional 310,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,952. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

