21,654 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,665,000. HubSpot comprises 2.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $6,263,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,769,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $22.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.88. 454,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $592.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.53. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.11 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

