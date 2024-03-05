2,268 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of CEIX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,172. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

