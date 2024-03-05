2,410 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.86.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson stock traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.44. 285,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,901. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $537.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

