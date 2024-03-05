2,584 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

Progressive stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.05. The company had a trading volume of 866,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $193.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

