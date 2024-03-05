3,004 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,264. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 0.7 %

Woodward stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,611. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

