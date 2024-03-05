31,430 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Primerica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 61.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 34.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $860,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRI stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.68 and a 52 week high of $254.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

