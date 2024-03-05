360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Tony Pitt Acquires 1,388,324 Shares

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 1,388,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$585,872.73 ($380,436.84).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital REIT alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Tony Pitt purchased 844,223 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$363,860.11 ($236,272.80).

360 Capital REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72.

360 Capital REIT Company Profile

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.