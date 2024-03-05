39,518 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,904 shares of company stock worth $1,802,264 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

