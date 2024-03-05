3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Up 14.1%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shot up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.69. 869,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,684,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on 3D Systems

3D Systems Trading Up 14.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.