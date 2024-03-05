3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $92.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

