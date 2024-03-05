5,218 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

QRVO stock traded down $6.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.48. 612,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,897. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

